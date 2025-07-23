Malaysia aims to lead regional gaming industry with PlayStation Studios

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is positioning itself as Southeast Asia’s leading hub for game development through a strengthened partnership with PlayStation Studios Malaysia.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted the country’s growing ecosystem, supported by government incentives and industry collaboration.

In a Facebook post, Gobind detailed discussions on expanding the studio’s regional role while boosting local talent and vendors.

“At the PlayStation Studios x Government of Malaysia Strategic Alignment Discussion today, we explored ways to deepen this synergy. From studio workforce growth and vendor enablement to aligning with national policies such as the Digital Content Ecosystem (DICE) Roadmap, artificial intelligence (AI) and Malaysia Digital,” he said.

The minister emphasized Malaysia’s competitive edge, driven by strong academic-industry ties, international partnerships, and technological advancements.

“This is in line with our mission to develop talent and lead the gaming sector in the region. I am confident we will see meaningful progress as a result of this meeting,” he added.

The initiative aligns with national strategies to elevate Malaysia’s digital economy, reinforcing its reputation as a key player in global game development. – Bernama