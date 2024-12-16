PETALING JAYA: National airliner Malaysia Airlines is set to offer fixed price tickets for travellers heading between Kuala Lumpur to Sabah and Sarawak, during the Chinese New Year period in 2025.

In a statement by the Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG), today, the national carrier said these fares are available for purchase only through the Malaysia Airlines’ official website and mobile phone application.

The one-way flight ticket prices will start from RM349 and vary based on location.

Malaysia Airlines will operate 219 total flights and 102 additional red-eye flights during the festive period.

Not only that, the national airlines will be operating another 112 red-eye flights from December 19 to January 1, between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia, in conjunction with the peak travel season.

“By introducing affordable fixed fares for Chinese New Year, increasing flight frequencies during the peak year-end season, and expanding regional connectivity, Malaysia Airlines is not only enhancing accessibility but also strengthening its position as the airline of choice.

“We remain dedicated to delivering a seamless and exceptional travel experience, anchored in the signature warmth of Malaysian hospitality,” said MAG CEO Ahmad Luqman Azmi.