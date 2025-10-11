Malaysia allocates RM45 million to border agency in Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of 45 million ringgit to the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) demonstrates the MADANI government’s serious commitment to fighting corruption and power abuse at the country’s border entry points.

AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain expressed his gratitude to the government for the funding provided to the newly established agency.

He acknowledged that the agency’s journey is still in its early stages and will certainly face its own set of challenges.

Shuhaily also welcomed the government’s plan to appoint military veterans to fill vacancies within AKPS.

He stated that the veterans’ experience in national security and defence is highly valued in supporting the government’s mission to combat corruption and abuse of power at the nation’s borders.

The discipline and expertise of military veterans will be fully utilised to ensure that AKPS becomes a credible and respectable border enforcement agency.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that since its establishment, AKPS has prevented more than 10,000 foreign nationals from entering the country and seized smuggled goods.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced that to meet AKPS’s manpower needs of 220 personnel, the government will prioritise the recruitment of military veterans to ensure full operational readiness. – Bernama