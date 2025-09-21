Malaysia allocates RM71 million for mangrove conservation and maintenance

TUMPAT: The government has allocated over RM71 million for mangrove tree planting and maintenance nationwide from 2006 to date.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani stated that the allocation covers research, monitoring activities, and public awareness programmes.

As of September this year, 3,820 hectares of coastal and mangrove forest areas have been planted with over nine million mangrove trees along Malaysia’s coastline.

This achievement is supported by more than 120 research studies and the active involvement of 13 non-governmental organisations and local communities.

Johari emphasised that the initiative strengthens mangrove forest preservation while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

The planting initiative at Delta Kelantan, Pantai Senok has become an eco-tourism destination, contributing to local economic development.

The charcoal industry in Larut Matang, Perak continues to contribute significantly to the national economy through sustainable mangrove utilisation.

Research and learning centres in Kuala Selangor provide educational opportunities about mangrove ecosystems and conservation.

New economic opportunities in Pulau Ketam, Perlis and three areas in Sarawak have been gazetted as fully protected zones, generating over RM3 million annually.

In Sabah, areas planted since 2006 have become a vital source of seafood for local communities, enhancing food security.

Johari confirmed that the government will continue its sustainable mangrove and coastal forest conservation efforts through the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry.

Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra officiated the programme and launched the book “Mangroves: Beyond the Treasures”. – Bernama