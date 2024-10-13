Malaysia among 34 countries calling for protection of UNIFIL peacekeepers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, along with 33 other countries contributing to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), has co-signed a joint statement calling for the protection of UN peacekeepers.

The joint statement, shared on Poland’s Permanent Mission to the UN’s X account (@PLinUN), strongly condemned recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers, calling for such actions to cease immediately and for thorough investigations to be carried out.

“We urge all parties in the conflict to respect UNIFIL’s presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times,“ it read.

The statement followed the injury of five UNIFIL personnel in multiple incidents involving attacks by Israeli forces at UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

It further urged all parties to respect the mission’s mandate and ensure the safety of its peacekeepers amidst escalating tensions in the region.

The joint statement pointed out the critical role UNIFIL plays in maintaining stability and fostering lasting peace in Southern Lebanon and the Middle East.

It reaffirmed the contributing nations’ commitment to supporting the mission in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The X post also included the flags of all 34 signatory countries, symbolising their unified support for UNIFIL’s mission.

In addition to Malaysia, the co-signatories of the joint statement are Armenia, Austria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, El Salvador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Latvia, Malta, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and Tanzania.

The media recently reported Jean-Pierre Lacroix, under-secretary-general for peace operations, saying there are 10,058 peacekeepers in Lebanon.