Malaysia and Australia strengthen ties under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework across multiple sectors.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Australian counterpart Penny Wong emphasised the growing partnership during their meeting in Melbourne.

The ministers co-chaired the 7th Malaysia-Australia Annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting where they reviewed progress across three key pillars.

These pillars encompass economic prosperity, society and technology, and defence and regional security cooperation.

Both nations welcomed new agreements covering immigration, transnational crime, education, maritime enforcement, and trade facilitation.

They agreed to expand cooperation in green economy, agrifood, energy, digital technology, and critical minerals sectors.

The ministers also committed to strengthening partnership in halal cooperation between the two countries.

They emphasised the need to bolster education sector cooperation through more scholarships and mobility programmes.

Expanding Australian university operations in Malaysia and easing student visa requirements were also discussed.

On security matters, both ministers reaffirmed cooperation under the Five Power Defence Arrangements and joint defence programmes.

They committed to strengthening maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber resilience, and efforts against transnational crime.

Wong expressed support for ASEAN Centrality and Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship during the discussions.

Regional issues covered included developments in the South China Sea, Myanmar, and the Cambodia-Thailand conflict.

The situation in Palestine was also discussed by both foreign ministers during their meeting.

Both nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers acknowledged strong bilateral relations marked by Australia’s 70th diplomatic anniversary in Malaysia.

They highlighted deep connections through historical ties, people-to-people links, and strategic economic cooperation.

Shared interests in regional stability, sovereignty respect, and economic prosperity were emphasised.

Both ministers encouraged ongoing high-level engagement and looked forward to the Annual Leaders’ Meeting.

They acknowledged progress under the CSP established in January 2021 and planned partnership expansion.

Negotiations will conclude memoranda of understanding covering multiple areas of cooperation.

The ministers emphasised the global importance of stable China-United States relations for regional peace.

They urged all nations to maintain actions that promote regional stability and prosperity.

Both countries affirmed commitment to fostering positive and mutually beneficial relationships globally. – Bernama