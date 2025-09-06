Malaysia and Australia to discuss trade, security and asylum seeker policy

SEREMBAN: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will attend the seventh Australia-Malaysia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on September 11 to strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting will focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, education, technology and regional security between both nations.

Mohamad emphasised the importance of strengthening defence cooperation through the Five Power Defence Arrangements involving Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

He described FPDA as a key pillar of stability and security in the Southeast Asian region that requires further enhancement.

“During my tenure as Defence Minister, I called for the FPDA to be enhanced and strengthened,“ he told reporters after attending the Taman Pinggiran Senawang Karnival Kemerdekaan.

“We need to promote it more actively as this joint defence mechanism is very important, particularly in the context of security in strategic waters such as the South China Sea.”

Malaysia participates in various FPDA exercises annually, which Mohamad believes should be further improved and expanded.

The minister also confirmed Malaysia would raise concerns about Australia’s proposal to resettle political asylum seekers on Pacific islands.

Malaysia believes any refugee action should consider their perspectives, including options to remain in Australia, return home or relocate elsewhere.

“Australia is planning to send these asylum seekers to an island in the Pacific Ocean,“ Mohamad stated.

“This is an issue that requires deeper consideration. They left their home countries in search of a better life.”

Mohamad will seek Australia’s response regarding whether refugees will receive options to stay in Australia, relocate to islands or return to stabilising countries like Syria. – Bernama