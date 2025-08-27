Malaysia and Brunei strengthen ties at 26th Annual Leaders Consultation

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah conducted high-level talks during the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders Consultation today.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived at Seri Perdana at 10:30 am accompanied by Prince ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and was formally received by Anwar.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor attended the meeting alongside several Cabinet ministers.

Both leaders witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Malaysia and Brunei immediately following the arrival ceremony.

Anwar and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah subsequently held a private four-eyed meeting to discuss bilateral relations and mutual interests.

The Sultan of Brunei will attend an official luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Anwar at Seri Perdana later today.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is undertaking a state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The Annual Leaders Consultation represents the highest bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Brunei for reviewing cooperation and discussing regional matters.

Brunei ranked as Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner in ASEAN during 2024 with total trade reaching RM7.53 billion (USD1.77 billion).

Malaysia-Brunei trade reached USD690 million (RM3.02 billion) from January to June 2024, comprising exports of USD500 million (RM2.18 billion) and imports of USD190 million (RM840 million). – Bernama