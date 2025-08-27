Over 60% of commercial vehicle operators fail JPJ safety audit

PUTRAJAYA: More than 60% of 500 commercial vehicle companies audited under the Special Operation on Safety Audit System Guidelines failed to meet safety standards.

Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that improper installation of Global Positioning System devices was the primary reason for failure.

The audit conducted between 23 June and 31 July represented only the first phase targeting approximately 300,000 commercial vehicle operators nationwide.

“The results are disappointing,” he said after officiating the launch of cashless payments via e-wallet at JPJ counters.

He confirmed that JPJ would continue with further audits to ensure compliance with safety standards.

JPJ is collaborating with the Transport Ministry to streamline the audit process through digitalisation or other efficient methods.

Companies failing the audit will receive one month to rectify deficiencies before facing further action including permit cancellation.

Repeat offenders will be referred to the Land Public Transport Agency for enforcement measures.

Aedy Fadly separately urged motor event organisers to strictly observe road regulations and obtain necessary clearances.

“We remind organisers to comply fully with traffic laws and obtain official approval before conducting any motor events,” he said. – Bernama