Malaysia and Indonesia to open over 10 new border entry points in Kalimantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to establish more than 10 new border entry points along the Kalimantan–Sabah–Sarawak border.

This move follows Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital to East Kalimantan, as announced by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has allocated RM1 billion to support the development of these border entry points. “The Kalimantan–Sabah–Sarawak border issue arises following Indonesia’s proposed capital relocation. Both countries have agreed to open several new entry points,“ Saifuddin said during a press conference after the INTAN Minister’s Conversation 2025 programme.

The new entry points will only be operational after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is finalised. Relevant ministries and agencies will collaborate to develop necessary infrastructure, including roads and communication towers. “For the Communications Ministry, the most basic requirement is placing communication towers. Otherwise, how can Immigration operate if there’s no coverage?” Saifuddin added.

Stretching over 300 kilometres, the border’s expansion is expected to enhance mobility and economic activity between the two nations. Officials present at the event included Public Service deputy director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Bakhari Ismail and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay. - Bernama