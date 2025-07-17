Malaysia and New Zealand boost disaster management cooperation

WELLINGTON: Malaysia and New Zealand are set to enhance their disaster management collaboration following Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s visit to the National Crisis Management Centre, also known as the Beehive Bunker.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs Malaysia’s Central Disaster Management Committee, emphasised that the visit was more than symbolic.

It aimed to expand strategic cooperation in areas such as information sharing, education, and disaster safety training, including rescue simulations and logistics management for victims.

“Malaysia and New Zealand have long enjoyed cooperation in various fields, but disaster management remains an area with great potential to be enhanced bilaterally,“ he told reporters.

Progress is underway in negotiations between Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that this agreement would strengthen regional preparedness and public safety.

“I am confident this effort will serve as a landmark for more coordinated, structured and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the safety of the people and stronger regional preparedness,“ he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s delegation included senior Malaysian officials. His five-day working visit concludes on Friday (July 18) with his return to Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama