Malaysia and New Zealand to explore geothermal energy cooperation

BUSAN: Malaysia and New Zealand have agreed to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in energy transition and climate change initiatives.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirmed both nations will specifically pursue collaboration in geothermal energy development.

Fadillah met with New Zealand’s Minister of Climate Change and Energy Simon Watts to discuss bilateral energy cooperation.

The meeting occurred during Fadillah’s official working visit to Busan for the 15th APEC Energy Ministers Meeting.

Fadillah also held discussions with Singapore’s Minister Gan Siow Huang about strengthening the ASEAN Power Grid through expanded connectivity networks.

APEC EMM15 continues the work begun at last year’s meeting in Lima with a focus on energy policies and initiatives.

South Korea hosts this year’s meeting under the theme of accelerating sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Meeting outcomes will be formalised through a Joint Ministerial Statement from APEC energy ministers. – Bernama