Malaysia and Pakistan explore investment avenues ahead of PM Shehbaz visit

NEW DELHI: Malaysia and Pakistan explored new avenues for expanding business and investment linkages during a meeting between Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan Datuk Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and Pakistani Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday.

The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad stated in a Facebook post that both sides engaged in constructive discussions concerning the upcoming official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia scheduled for next month.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to explore new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger economic ties and agreed to continue facilitating dialogue between business communities in Malaysia and Pakistan.

They also discussed the ongoing preparations for Shehbaz’s visit and expressed confidence that it would further deepen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan. – Bernama