Malaysia and Philippines strengthen ties at 58th AMM in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan met with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation.

The meeting reviewed progress since the eighth Malaysia-Philippines Joint Commission Meeting held in October last year.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration across various sectors for mutual benefit. Lazaro, who assumed her role on July 1, replaced Enrique Manalo, now the Philippines’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The 58th AMM, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ is part of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025. The event includes 24 ministerial-level meetings with ASEAN Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners. Over 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, are attending the four-day summit.