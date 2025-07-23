Malaysia and South Korea boost trade, green tech & defence ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and South Korea have agreed to deepen strategic cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, green technology, digital transformation, and defence.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the progress following a meeting with South Korean President’s Special Envoy Kim Young Choon.

“Alhamdulillah, both countries continue to agree to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, green transition, digital and defence,“ Anwar stated in a Facebook post.

South Korea remains a key economic partner, ranking as Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner with bilateral trade reaching US$23.94 billion (RM113 billion) in 2023.

Discussions also covered finalising a free trade agreement and a defence industry memorandum of understanding by October.

Both nations are coordinating for the 2025 APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Malaysia has pledged support for Seoul’s leadership in advancing regional economic agendas.

Anwar further invited South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October, reinforcing Malaysia’s commitment to fostering long-term regional stability and growth. – Bernama