Ukraine pushes for Zelensky-Putin talks as Russia offers brief ceasefires

ISTANBUL: Ukraine has called for direct negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s Vladimir Putin by the end of August, with US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participating. The proposal came during the latest round of talks in Istanbul, though Moscow downplayed immediate prospects for progress.

Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed agreements on prisoner exchanges, with both sides set to swap 1,200 prisoners each. Moscow also offered to return the bodies of 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers and proposed 24- to 48-hour ceasefires to allow recovery of casualties. “The positions are quite distant. We agreed to continue contacts,“ Medinsky said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged steps toward a lasting ceasefire, stating, “Our aim is to end this bloody war, which has a very high cost, as soon as possible.” However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned against expectations of a quick resolution, saying, “No one expects an easy road. It will be very difficult.”

Ukraine’s negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stressed the urgency of arranging a leaders’ summit, calling it the top priority. A Ukrainian delegation source told AFP that progress hinges on Russia abandoning ultimatums and adopting a constructive stance.

The war, now in its fourth year, has seen no major diplomatic breakthroughs. Russia insists on Ukraine ceding occupied territories, including four regions annexed in 2022, while Kyiv refuses negotiations on borders before a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russia continues military pressure, claiming advances in Ukraine’s Sumy region and launching drone strikes that left over 220,000 without power. Trump’s 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war or face sanctions has so far yielded no concessions. - AFP