Israel denies Gaza starvation claims, blames Hamas for crisis

SALEM: Israel has dismissed mounting international criticism over food shortages in Gaza, instead accusing Hamas of deliberately worsening the humanitarian crisis. Over 100 aid and human rights groups warned of “mass starvation” spreading in the territory, with France highlighting the “risk of famine” due to Israel’s blockade.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “A large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving. I don’t know what you would call it other than mass starvation—and it’s man-made.”

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer countered, “There is no famine caused by Israel. There is a man-made shortage engineered by Hamas.” President Isaac Herzog, visiting troops in Gaza, insisted Israel was complying with international law while accusing Hamas of obstructing aid distribution.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the US and Israel, began aid distribution in May after Israel eased its blockade. However, aid agencies report persistent challenges in securing permissions and coordinating safe deliveries in the war-torn region.

Mencer alleged Hamas was diverting supplies for resale at inflated prices. “Aid has been flowing into Gaza,“ he said, blaming the UN for failing to collect pre-approved shipments.

Meanwhile, the US announced its Middle East envoy would travel to Europe for ceasefire talks, raising hopes for a potential aid corridor. With Israeli strikes continuing, malnutrition cases are rising, and warehouses remain inaccessible despite urgent needs.

A joint statement by 111 organizations, including Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam, described civilians as “trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak.” The Committee to Protect Journalists accused Israel of “starving Gazan journalists into silence,“ with AFP reporters confirming food scarcity.

In Khan Yunis, residents described dire conditions, with one calling it “a catastrophic scene and a real famine.” The UN reported over 1,000 Palestinians killed while attempting to access aid since late May, a claim disputed by Israel and GHF, which accused Hamas of firing on civilians.

Despite eased restrictions, Gaza faces extreme shortages. GHF criticized the UN’s refusal to collaborate, citing neutrality concerns, while COGAT, Israel’s civil coordination body, blamed international agencies for logistical delays.

The conflict has claimed 59,219 Palestinian lives, per Gaza’s health ministry, while Hamas’s October 2023 attack killed 1,219 in Israel. Truce talks in Doha remain deadlocked, with both sides holding firm on demands. - AFP