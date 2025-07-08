Malaysia and Switzerland boost heritage development cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Switzerland are exploring deeper cooperation in heritage-based development and social policy, following discussions between Malaysian officials and Swiss representatives. The talks took place during a breakfast meeting at the Swiss Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Swiss Ambassador Chantal Moser.

Dr Zaliha highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as women’s empowerment and leadership. “We exchanged views on women’s empowerment and leadership, including areas that can be explored within a more progressive and inclusive social policy framework,“ she said in a Facebook post. She also expressed appreciation for the Swiss Embassy’s openness to enhancing cooperation.

The meeting followed an earlier discussion between Dr Zaliha and Switzerland’s Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider during the Annual Meeting of the Davos Baukultur Alliance in Venice, Italy, in May. Malaysia holds the distinction of being the only non-European member of the alliance, which focuses on heritage and cultural preservation. -Bernama