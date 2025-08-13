Two die of food poisoning after Tawau wedding reception

KOTA KINABALU: A tragic case of suspected food poisoning has resulted in the deaths of a woman and her son who attended a wedding reception in Tawau last weekend.

A female relative of the deceased aged 24 lodged a police report at 10.30 am on Tuesday after both victims died, Tawau deputy OCPD Supt Champin Piuh said today.

The victims, identified as a 36-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son, began exhibiting severe symptoms of food poisoning on Sunday after consuming food at the wedding celebration in Kampung Batu 4, Jalan Apas the day before, he added.

Both victims experienced violent vomiting and diarrhoea before their conditions deteriorated, Champin said.

The woman’s husband also fell ill after eating the same item which his wife had brought home, but survived. Several other guests reported similar symptoms, he said.

A forensic team from the Sabah Police Headquarters visited the scene and are being assisted by health authorities in the probe, Champin added.

Police have classified the case as sudden death. The remains of both the woman and her son were sent for post-mortem on Tuesday evening, he said.

Results showed there were no signs of injuries, Champin said.

The food which the victims consumed has been sent to the Chemist Department for further analysis, he said.