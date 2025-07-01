KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) exemplifies Malaysia’s commitment to regional integration, particularly as the country assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

With Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, he emphasised that Malaysia is dedicated to strengthening regional ties.

“ASEAN’s collective gross domestic product is projected to surpass US$6 trillion (US$1=RM4.48) by 2030, and Malaysia is determined to play a leading role in this growth story.

“Projects like the JS-SEZ exemplify our commitment to regional integration. By fostering innovation and attracting investment, the JS-SEZ is set to become a beacon of economic collaboration,” he said in his keynote address at the CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s 17th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day here, today.

Similarly, he noted that the ASEAN Highway Network and Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline initiatives underscore the country’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and energy security across the region.

“I think one advantage we have in this region is that we have good neighbours around us,” he said.

“This is our natural advantage. There are not many parts of the world where people can live harmoniously and peacefully. Even though we may be competing with ourselves, we are always looking for ways to collaborate and work together,” he added.

Loke quoted Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from their joint press conference earlier this morning, where they emphasised that the race is no longer between ASEAN countries but between the rest of the world.

“We must strengthen ourselves regionally and bolster our position within ASEAN while increasing business within ASEAN. This is a major growth region, and Malaysia is best positioned to lead this effort, especially as we have just assumed the ASEAN chairmanship this year,” he said.

“I’m confident that our Prime Minister and the rest of the government will do their best to elevate Malaysia’s profile and play a leadership role in enhancing regional cooperation and collaboration,” he said.

During the same event, at a fireside chat session, Loke highlighted that the logistics sector is one of the key pillars of the JS-SEZ, aimed at attracting more investment and encouraging the relocation of logistics operations from Singapore to Johor, noting that it makes more sense to have bigger warehouses in Johor.

“Singapore still holds certain advantages with its airports, ports, and trading infrastructure.

“However, I believe many back-end operations can be relocated to Johor. We hope to work with operators, port authorities, and others to provide more space and land for this purpose,” he added.