Malaysia asserts sovereignty over ND6 and ND7 blocks in Sulawesi Sea

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia holds the position that Blocks ND6 and ND7 in the Sulawesi Sea, claimed by Indonesia as the ‘Ambalat’ block, are part of Malaysia’s sovereign territory.

According to a written reply posted on the Parliament portal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, better known as Wisma Putra, stated that the stance was based on international law following the decision of the International Court of Justice in 2002.

“In this regard, the reference to ‘Ambalat’ for parts of the blocks is inaccurate and misleading. Therefore, the correct term for the area in question, in line with Malaysia’s position, is the Sulawesi Sea,” the ministry said.

The ministry was responding to a question from Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS-Ranau), who asked whether the consent of the Sabah Government would be sought before any agreement is made with the Indonesian Government regarding a proposed joint development approach for the Ambalat block, which reportedly lies partly within Sabah’s maritime area.

The ministry explained that during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Indonesia on June 27, both leaders issued a joint statement on the proposed joint development in the Sulawesi Sea.

“The joint proposal refers to a matter that is still in the early stages of consideration to explore the feasibility of such cooperation and has yet to be finalised.

“This represents initial efforts by both leaders to seek the best solution for both countries,” it stated.

Wisma Putra said the Federal Government had always worked closely with the Sabah State Government during negotiations and discussions to resolve maritime boundary issues between Malaysia and Indonesia.

It also said the Federal Government took seriously the views and stance of the state government in making any decision to ensure Malaysia’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and interests were protected.

The ministry added that discussions on maritime boundaries were based on legal and technical principles, conducted in a careful and prudent manner.

“In this matter, the government continuously undertakes thorough and comprehensive assessments of any proposed solutions, including economic cooperation, in search of outcomes that are mutually beneficial for both parties,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed that it closely collaborated with relevant stakeholders on matters relating to Malaysia’s maritime boundaries through a whole-of-government approach and was committed to negotiations with neighbouring countries to reach mutually agreed solutions. - Bernama