Anwar: RM100 one-off aid for all adults via MyKad from Aug 31

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above will receive a one-off RM100 assistance under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme in conjunction with National Day on Aug 31.

“In celebration of our National Day, I am pleased to announce that every adult Malaysian will receive RM100 through their MyKad under the SARA programme,” he said during a special address today.

“This aid can be used starting Aug 31 until Dec 31, 2025, to purchase essential items at over 4,100 participating stores nationwide, including major supermarkets like Mydin, Lotus’s, Econsave, 99Speedmart, and grocery stores in every district.”

Anwar clarified that the assistance is given on an individual basis and not by the household.

“That means a household consisting of a husband, wife, and two adult children will receive RM400 in total. This initiative is expected to benefit 22 million Malaysians and involves a total allocation of RM2 billion,” he said.

He added that with this new injection, the combined allocation for STR and SARA has now increased from RM13 billion to RM15 billion for 2025, marking the first time in history that direct cash aid is being distributed to all adult citizens.

“I understand that some among us may have the financial means and do not need this assistance.

“For those who choose not to use it, the government intends to channel the unused balance at the end of the year towards programmes that support vulnerable communities next year,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Anwar: Sept 15 declared public holiday in conjunction with Malaysia Day

Petrol to cost RM1.99 for Malaysians under targeted subsidy plan

Anwar: No toll hike for 10 highways in 2025, govt to absorb over RM500m