Malaysia attracts RM8.54 billion investments from BRICS in first quarter 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has recorded increased investors’ interest and confidence from BRICS countries, with total investments approved for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q 2025) reaching RM8.54 billion, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

MITI said that according to data based on “ultimate sources”, investment inflows were primarily from China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

“Of the total, RM8.23 billion or 96.37 per cent are investments in the manufacturing sector, while RM270 million or 3.63 per cent are investments in the services sector.

“The approved investments between January and March 2025 are expected to create 3,990 job opportunities in the manufacturing sector and 2,837 in the services sector,” the ministry said in a written reply published on the Parliament website on Wednesday.

MITI was responding to a question from Ahmad Fakhruddin Fakhrurazi (PN-Kuala Kedah) about the actual amount of international investment returns into the country after it joined the bloc in early 2025.

The ministry said the investments have also strengthened investors’ confidence in Malaysia, showcasing great potential in strategic sectors such as green technology, the digital economy, and infrastructure.

“Malaysia’s participation in BRICS also provides added value in the form of recognition for our role as a progressive and principled country.

“It opens doors to new markets, strengthens interactions with major economic powers in the global south, and elevates Malaysia’s perspective in advocating a fairer and balanced global financial and trade system,” said MITI.

Although the data presented is based on ultimate sources and not immediate sources, MITI said it is still seen as a positive sign that Malaysia’s status as a BRICS partner country will bring significant economic benefits, particularly in the form of new investments, job creation and support for long-term growth.

Malaysia has previously established strong trade and investment relations with BRICS countries, particularly China and India, before being officially accepted as a BRICS partner country in early 2025. - Bernama