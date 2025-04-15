KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is awaiting the Myanmar government’s green light to mobilise Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) medical officers on a humanitarian mission following the earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the government has agreed to cover all expenses and needs to establish a field hospital.

He said the medical team has also made thorough preparations and will be deployed to the country soon.

“We are only waiting for the Myanmar authorities to give the ‘green light’ on where these field hospitals should be set up,’’ he said at a press conference here today.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khaled said the government would send 35 MAF medical officers, with the deployment date still being deliberated and the patient capacity determined based on cooperation with other ASEAN countries that are also establishing field hospitals.

On April 5, Mohamad Hasan went on a one-day visit to Myanmar as part of a humanitarian mission following the devastating earthquake that struck the country.

On March 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said as a start the Malaysian government had channelled humanitarian aid of RM10 million to Myanmar.