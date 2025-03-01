PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attributed the government’s significant achievements during his two years in office to the implementation of transparent governance that is free from major scandals.

He said Malaysia is a country governed by the rule of law and all decisions are made based on good governance, in line with the principles of MADANI Malaysia which emphasises noble values.

“This country upholds the rule of law, and principles of good governance must guide our decisions...MADANI places a strong emphasis on values, so let us not be distracted by other matters,” he said.

As such, he called on civil servants to remain resolute in their mission to enhance the country’s economy and performance, as well as demonstrate their efficiency and dedication.

The prime minister said this at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly here today. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He also reminded civil servants to continue to focus on efforts to improve the country’s economy and performance and expressed optimism that the dedication and unity of civil servants, together with the people, will propel Malaysia to a position of excellence within the region in the next few years.

“Believe me, brothers and sisters, give it one or two years. If the spirit is like this, with this recognition and spirit of unity, I believe we will see Malaysia as a great country in the region. I am confident of that,“ said the prime minister.

In highlighting the government’s significant achievements during his two years in office to transparent governance, Anwar said there were still talks about past cases.

“I want to express my gratitude to Allah SWT that, over these two years, we have implemented a transparent tender process without a single major scandal coming to light,“ he said.

Anwar also called on the public service to think of a comprehensive reform approach to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the people.

“Do we need to gather, discuss together, evaluate each other’s performance, recognise achievements, and generate fresh ideas? Let us think about this together,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that a Cabinet retreat would be held soon and it would focus on addressing shortcomings and enhancing commitment in the administration.

The retreat aims to identify areas for improvement and rectify existing weaknesses, he said and called on all government offices, schools, and institutions to hold monthly discussions to explore ways to strengthen their capabilities and address deficiencies in public services.

“The first 10 minutes explain the success, and the next 50 minutes (discuss) how can improve capabilities, fix existing weaknesses, and provide the best service and performance to our people.

“When I refer to ‘our people,‘ let us not forget that there are still marginalised communities and individuals living in poverty. This reality should neither bring us comfort nor peace as long as anyone is left behind,“ he added.

Anwar also voiced his concern about the narrow focus on racial and religious issues, urging civil servants to prioritise the well-being of all citizens, regardless of their background.

“Those responsible for managing a region or state should not concern themselves with who is in power or which race is affected. Our duty is to regard every citizen as our collective responsibility and skin colour must not influence our actions.

“If someone falls into the category of hardcore poor, they must be assisted. If they deserve recognition, they should be acknowledged,“ he said.

Anwar emphasised that constitutional principles, such as the position of the national language, religion, and the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras, remain the foundation of the country’s policy.