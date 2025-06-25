Ismail Sabri probe done, MACC plans RM170m forfeiture

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that the investigation into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been completed, and a forfeiture application for cash amounting to RM170 million is expected to be filed within the next two weeks.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the Deputy Public Prosecutor has agreed to proceed with the application for forfeiture of the cash.

“The affidavit application and related documents are being prepared. It is up to Ismail Sabri to challenge our application,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters here today.

However, Azam clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding criminal charges against the country’s ninth prime minister.

Ismail Sabri had previously appeared at the MACC headquarters several times to assist in investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering involving the use and procurement of funds for promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his administration from August 2021 to November 2022.

Azam said the MACC had also recorded a statement from Ismail Sabri’s former son-in-law, Datuk Jovian Mandagie, in relation to the investigation into the former prime minister’s asset ownership.

The investigation followed a directive for Ismail Sabri to declare his assets under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009. The declaration was made on Feb 10, and the MACC is now analysing the sources of the declared assets.

Following that, the MACC seized RM170 million in cash in various foreign currencies — including Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc and Yuan — and confiscated 16 kilogrammes of pure gold bars estimated to be worth RM7 million, as part of the corruption and money laundering probe against the former prime minister.

The seizures were made during raids at a residence and office believed to have been used as a “safehouse”, based on investigations into four of Ismail Sabri’s former senior officers who were detained in February.