SEPANG: Giant pandas Fu Wa and Feng Yi were officially sent home to China today, concluding their stay in Malaysia since May 21, 2014, under the terms of the International Giant Panda Conservation Cooperation Project.

The momentous send-off held at the Animal Hotel, Kuala Lumpur International Airport was attended by Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) secretary-general Datuk Dr Ching Too Kim and representatives from the Chinese Embassy.

In a statement, NRES said the collaboration stands as a symbol of the close friendship between Malaysia and China, and reflects their shared commitment to sustainability under the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

“Therefore, Malaysia will continue to be committed to working with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the conservation of the Giant Panda species and this collaboration is hoped to further strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and the PRC, diplomatically and economically,” NRES stated.

NRES said Malaysia has recorded extraordinary success in its ex-situ conservation efforts, including the birth of three panda cubs from the pair during their time here.

All three panda cubs — Nuan Nuan, Yi Yi, and Sheng Yi — have since been returned to China in accordance with the agreement. Nuan Nuan was repatriated on Nov 14, 2017, while Yi Yi and Sheng Yi followed on Aug 29, 2023.

According to NRES, the conservation partnership is set to continue through a new agreement signed on April 16, during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia.

“This renewed agreement allows Malaysia to receive another pair of giant pandas for a period of 10 years, from 2025 to 2035. Their arrival is expected later this year,” the ministry said.