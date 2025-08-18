Malaysia boosts clean energy for industries via PETRA initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is ramping up efforts to provide green electricity to industrial users through third-party access.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated this initiative will help companies meet their ESG commitments by increasing clean energy adoption.

Programmes like the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) and Community Renewable Energy Aggregation Mechanism (CREAM) will drive the initiative.

Rooftop solar projects, including the Self-Consumption (SelCo) programme, will also be expanded under PETRA’s clean energy push.

Fadillah added that new green electricity projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will attract high-impact investments.

A regional green electricity interconnection linking Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore will further support ASEAN Power Grid goals.

Currently, 495 PETRA projects are underway, with 113 completed and 256 in progress.

Another 123 projects are in pre-implementation stages, covering design, procurement, and land acquisition.

Fadillah confirmed PETRA will prioritise state and federal projects during the 13MP period. - Bernama