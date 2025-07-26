Malaysia boosts coastal conservation with 13 NGOs and communities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has joined forces with 13 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and local communities to strengthen coastal conservation efforts nationwide.

The collaboration aims to address climate change impacts, biodiversity loss, and coastal erosion through large-scale reforestation.

In a statement marking the International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, the ministry highlighted its commitment to environmental preservation.

A key initiative involves planting mangroves and suitable tree species along Malaysia’s coastline, targeting 3,820 hectares of degraded areas with 8.99 million trees.

“The government, through NRES, remains committed to strengthening the environmental preservation and conservation agenda,” the ministry said.

The programme aligns with Malaysia’s sustainable development goals, ensuring natural resources remain intact for future generations.

The ministry stressed the need for collective action, calling on government agencies, private sectors, NGOs, academia, and the public to participate in safeguarding mangrove ecosystems. “This shared commitment is crucial to ensuring the survival of these natural resources,” it added.

The International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, observed annually on July 26, underscores the global importance of mangroves in maintaining ecological balance and supporting human livelihoods. - Bernama