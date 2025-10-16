Malaysia boosts preparedness for Northeast Monsoon season

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has implemented early measures to ensure all relevant agencies are fully prepared for the Northeast Monsoon despite forecasts suggesting milder impact this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that preparedness efforts require comprehensive coordination among all agencies to protect lives, property, and important documents during disasters.

He noted that approximately 6,000 major and minor disaster events currently occur across ASEAN as the Northeast Monsoon begins affecting the region’s northern part.

Winds from the monsoon are expected to move toward Peninsular Malaysia along with the west coasts of Sarawak and Sabah.

Ahmad Zahid made these comments to reporters after officiating the SME Venture @ ASEAN 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The Central Disaster Management Committee chairman revealed he personally inspected readiness in Temerloh, Pahang last Monday.

The government has implemented an early warning system through the National Disaster Management Agency and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

This system ensures prompt evacuation of residents before water levels rise during flood situations.

For long-term flood management, the government has allocated RM2.2 billion next year to address nationwide flood issues.

From this allocation, RM460 million has been designated for NADMA to strengthen disaster management efforts.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that implementation effectiveness matters more than the allocated amount.

He emphasised that community cooperation and understanding remain crucial since disasters transcend political boundaries.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged residents in high-risk or red zone areas to cooperate fully with disaster management authorities.

He specifically mentioned cooperation with NADMA and state and district disaster management committees.

Such cooperation is essential for mobilising effective rescue and relief operations in affected areas during monsoon season. – Bernama