BN’s solo contest in Sabah likely a state-specific move - KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) contesting on its own in Sabah could be a situation unique to the state, said former BN Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

The former Rembau MP said it was still uncertain whether BN would go solo in the next general election, as the political dynamics in Sabah differ from those in Peninsular Malaysia.

“That might only apply to Sabah because we don’t know yet whether BN will contest solo in the general election. I think in Sabah, there are certain state-specific factors that led BN to go on its own, which may not be the same during the national polls,” Khairy told reporters after officiating Sino Sky Sdn Bhd office at Wisma HLX here, today.

Despite of its electoral pact with Pakatan Harapan, BN would contest the 17th Sabah state election, scheduled later this year, under its own banner.

Meanwhile, commenting on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chances in Sabah, Khairy, who was previously sacked by Umno, said the coalition was facing an uphill battle due to the lack of grassroots machinery and dwindling leadership presence.

“I think it will be tough for PN because they no longer have strong machinery, and many of their leaders have joined Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

What remains in PN are a few figures like Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran MP of Bersatu), who may still have some influence in his respective areas,” he said.

Khairy added that there also seemed to be a growing sentiment of resistance among Sabahans toward parties based in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Sabah state assembly was dissolved October 6, paving the way for the 17th state election, which must be held no later than December 7.