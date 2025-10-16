Invest Selangor picks 21 startups for Life Sciences programme

INVEST Selangor, in partnership with venture capital firm NEXEA, has unveiled the 21 companies selected for the prestigious Selangor Life Sciences Accelerator Programme 2025, marking a significant milestone in the state’s innovation ecosystem.

The announcement was made during Orientation Day at VIDA Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur on October 16, 2025, bringing together entrepreneurs, mentors, and representatives from both organizing institutions.

Transforming Science into Scalable Businesses

Selected from a highly competitive application process, the cohort will receive comprehensive support designed to transform scientific innovations into commercially viable enterprises. The programme serves as a strategic bridge between research capability and market demand, aligning scientific discoveries with investor readiness.

Programme Benefits

Each selected company will receive:

Mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and life sciences experts

Access to funding opportunities with potential funding of up to RM1 million

Cash prizes totaling RM60,000 from Invest Selangor

Strategic partnerships and corporate introductions

Market access through the NEXEA entrepreneur network

Regulatory guidance for expansion in Malaysia and internationally

Four-Month Intensive Journey

Over the next four months, participating companies will undergo a transformative programme featuring masterclasses, mentoring sessions, and industry visits, gaining insights from experienced experts and real-world applications.

The journey will culminate on February 10, 2026, at Demo Day, where companies will showcase their progress and innovations to potential investors, corporate partners, and industry stakeholders.

The 21 Selected Companies

The diverse cohort represents cutting-edge innovations across multiple life sciences sectors:

Environmental & Agricultural Innovation:

Bioloop Sdn Bhd - Converts waste into animal feed and natural fertilizer using black soldier flies

Nanofertech Sdn Bhd - Enhances fertilizer efficiency with proprietary surfactant additives

PALM FIBER SDN BHD - Commercializes oil palm tree trunk fiber as food ingredients

Ocean Rich Resources - Grows oysters three times faster than traditional methods

Fasclone A.B.I Sdn Bhd - Mass-produces disease-free banana seedlings using liquid bioreactor technology

AAF BioScience - Transforms waste into biofertilizers, biopolymers, and carbon credits

AgroPV Integrated SB - Develops integrated agrivoltaic solutions for sustainable farming

Aeolia Studio Sdn Bhd - Farm AI platform helping farmers optimize crop production

Healthcare & Medical Technology:

9. PlusVibes - Community-focused digital mental health platform with AI features

10. Pixelence Sdn Bhd - Develops artificial contrast dye for brain medical imaging

11. YSBiotik Sdn Bhd - Produces easy-to-consume locally manufactured Halal pharmaceuticals

12. Health Digital Technologies Sdn Bhd (DoctorOnCall) - Builds thematic online clinics for personalized healthcare

13. GreenSHeart Sdn Bhd - AI-powered smartphone platform for cardiac implant monitoring

14. Microbiome Sdn Bhd - “Gow!” targeted probiotic addressing gout through metabolic balance

15. Iotech Solutions - MediGuard autonomous medical AI rover for underserved areas

16. Promed Health Ventures Sdn Bhd - ProWanita AI-based breast and cervical cancer screening

17. Healthapps Sdn Bhd - Platform connecting patients with doctors for digital consultations

Wellness & Consumer Health:

18. Engage Life - Gamified corporate wellness programmes with HRDC funding

19. KT Academy Sdn Bhd (Healing Village) - Breath Kit 4-in-1 wellness device with agarwood aromatherapy

Circular Economy:

20. Materials In Works - Transforms label packaging waste into sustainable molded pulp packaging

21. Ummah Worldwide Resources - Community-based recycling models creating income opportunities

Strategic Partnership

By combining Invest Selangor’s state-level investment networks with NEXEA’s venture and founder community, the programme provides comprehensive support including funding pathways, regulatory guidance, and commercial connections.

Participating teams are already rapidly moving into pilot programmes, licensing discussions, and growth funding rounds—demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness in building commercially viable life science companies.

Selangor’s Innovation Leadership

As part of Invest Selangor’s mission to strengthen Selangor’s position as Malaysia’s leading innovation hub, the Life Sciences Accelerator continues to drive high-impact entrepreneurship, foster industry collaboration, and elevate the state’s life sciences ecosystem on both national and regional levels.

Invest Selangor Berhad serves as the Selangor state government’s investment promotion agency, providing one-stop advisory services for local and international investors.

Since 1999, it has facilitated over 6,730 manufacturing projects, creating 489,464 jobs and securing more than RM237.7 billion in investments.

NEXEA is a Malaysian venture capital and startup accelerator firm specializing in technology companies with high growth potential. Known for its mentors who are successful ex-entrepreneurs or C-level executives, NEXEA has invested in over 35 startups, with top companies growing 3 to 16 times yearly.

For more programme details, visit www.selangorlifesciencesx.com