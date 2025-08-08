Malaysia boosts Quran translation funding for 30 more languages

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to allocate extra funding to Yayasan Restu to expand Quran translations into 30 additional languages.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the foundation’s recent success in translating the Quran into Russian.

This effort builds on Yayasan Restu’s existing translations in 30 languages, broadening global access to the Quran’s teachings.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, said this initiative strengthens Malaysia’s reputation as a top Quran producer alongside Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

He noted Malaysia’s growing role as a regional leader in Quranic translation and distribution.

“Every country I visit, I bring translated Qurans to present to local governments or Islamic centres,” Anwar said during the launch event.

The event marked the 30th Quran printing and the flag-off of a Quran shipment abroad.

Anwar emphasised that the initiative aligns with the MADANI government’s approach to spreading da’wah wisely.

He said this method counters Islamophobia and misinformation internationally.

Yayasan Restu aims to double its translations to 60 languages within three years with the new funding.

Anwar also previewed the upcoming Mushaf MADANI, set for launch next Ramadan.

The project draws inspiration from Quran manuscripts in Indonesia featuring local artistic motifs.

He recalled seeing Qurans with regional designs at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque during President Soeharto’s era.

“These designs reflect the Quran’s universal message while celebrating cultural heritage,” Anwar explained.

He thanked Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for supporting the project during past challenges.

Anwar expressed confidence in the MADANI government’s continued backing for this mission.

He said the initiative benefits not just Muslims but humanity as a whole. - Bernama