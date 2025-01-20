PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has called for the creation of an Interpol-style ASEAN Cybercrime Task Force to facilitate real-time intelligence exchange and regional cooperation in combating digital threats effectively, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Speaking at the Asia International Security Summit and Expo 2025 here today, he said the rapid expansion of the digital economy demands adaptive security frameworks, warning that cybercriminals are exploiting artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and the dark web to launch sophisticated attacks.

“While discussions are valuable, execution is imperative. I urge all stakeholders- governments, law enforcement agencies, and industry leaders - to take concrete action in certain key areas.

“First we must implement AI-driven predictive policing and real-time urban surveillance to detect and prevent security threats proactively,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also calls for establishing a national blockchain-based identity verification system, which is crucial to safeguarding online transactions and mitigating identity fraud.

The deputy prime minister also called for the strengthening of public-private partnerships, fostering collaboration between governments, corporations, and tech firms to improve cybersecurity and intelligence-sharing capabilities.

He emphasised that Malaysia, being the chair of ASEAN this year, remains committed to building a safe, resilient, and cooperative security ecosystem not just for the nation but for the ASEAN region and beyond.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted Malaysia’s contributions to regional security frameworks, including its active role in ASEANAPOL and INTERPOL, which he said have been instrumental in disrupting transnational criminal syndicates.

He noted that at the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC), Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the SOMTC + China Work Plan, which aims to enhance intelligence-sharing networks and coordinate responses to cyber threats and other illegal activities.

“Security partnerships with our ASEAN neighbours are vital, and we must ensure our intelligence networks evolve alongside emerging security threats,” he said.

Over the past year, Malaysia has reported over RM1.22 billion in financial losses due to cybercrime, along with millions of detected cyber threats, underscoring the urgency to bolster cyber resilience.

Meanwhile, he encouraged global players to look into modern policing technologies and advanced equipment.

Balancing robust security measures with respect for civil liberties is essential to maintaining a just and equitable global security framework, he said.

Also present at today’s event were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The AISSE25 summit serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated ASEANGCC Summit scheduled in May 2025, highlighting Malaysia’s pivotal role in bridging regions and strengthening partnerships for shared prosperity.