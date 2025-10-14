Over 10,000 Malaysians receive MARiiCAS electric motorcycle rebates

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10,600 applicants have successfully purchased electric motorcycles with rebates under the Electric Motorcycle Usage Incentive Scheme (MARiiCAS) as of October 8.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) stated this figure represents 87.2 per cent of the programme’s target group.

Each successful applicant received a rebate of RM 2,400, involving a total allocation of RM 26.1 million.

For 2024, a total of 19 electric motorcycle models were offered to 3,582 successful applicants.

For 2025 up to September 1, 28 models have been offered to 7,018 applicants who completed their purchases.

The nearly 100 per cent increase in purchases is very encouraging according to the ministry.

A proposal to extend the programme’s implementation under Budget 2026 is currently being considered by the Ministry of Finance.

MITI was responding to a parliamentary question from Pang Hok Liong regarding the total subsidies disbursed under MARiiCAS.

The ministry explained the MARiiCAS programme was approved and announced under Budget 2024, with its implementation extended until 2025.

The programme targets 12,155 Malaysians to benefit from its rollout, with a total allocation of RM 29.17 million.

The scheme is open to Malaysian citizens with an annual income below RM 120,000.

Eligible applicants include students and retirees who hold valid motorcycle licences.

Applicants must register a MARiiCAS account before applying to purchase an electric motorcycle under the scheme.

Registered individuals who were unable to claim their rebates failed to meet the income or licensing eligibility requirements. – Bernama