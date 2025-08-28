Malaysia calls for urgent grid modernisation and regional cooperation at APEC

BUSAN: Malaysia has declared its readiness to collaborate with Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation economies to develop resilient power systems supporting the transition to low-carbon growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised grid security and reliability as critical challenges during rapid electrification and renewable energy expansion.

“Our transmission and distribution systems must be expanded and modernised,“ he stated during the Thematic Session 2: Strengthening Grid Security and Reliability.

Fadillah highlighted the urgency created by renewable generation variability, ageing infrastructure, limited transmission capacity, and growing cyber risks.

The session formed part of the 15th APEC Energy Ministers Meeting, continuing discussions from last year’s meeting in Lima, Peru.

Fadillah, serving as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, stressed that regional cooperation remains vital for sharing best practices and harmonising standards.

“No economy can achieve grid reliability in isolation, and through regional cooperation, we strengthen our collective resilience,“ he affirmed.

The Malaysian government recognises grid readiness as central to its energy transition strategy.

“Under our National Energy Transition Roadmap, we are prioritising transmission expansion and grid modernisation,“ Fadillah explained.

Malaysia is advancing interconnections with ASEAN neighbours through the ASEAN Power Grid initiative to enhance regional energy security.

During Thematic Session 1: Electricity Expansion for a Stable Supply, Malaysia highlighted its removal of renewable export restrictions.

Malaysia has implemented competitive bidding for large-scale solar projects and introduced the Corporate Green Power Programme.

“These initiatives create transparency and confidence for investors while ensuring efficient market operation,“ Fadillah added.

The Deputy Prime Minister is concluding his official working visit to Busan today in conjunction with the energy ministers meeting. – Bernama