KOTA TINGGI: Malaysia and Cambodia have discussed the proposal to establish the Malaysia-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to optimise trade promotion, said Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said JTC could also serve as a platform to create investment opportunities and enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

He made these remarks in a post on X platform today after meeting with Cambodia’s Minister of Trade, Cham Nimul, in conjunction with the 31st ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Retreat in Desaru.

According to Tengku Zafrul, Malaysia and Cambodia share a deep economic relationship with an increase in trade volume, investment flows, and cooperation projects across various sectors.

“In 2024 alone, the trade volume grew by more than 40 per cent, reaching US$191 million (US$1=RM4.453).

“This reflects an extraordinary growth in bilateral trade between Malaysia and Cambodia,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul will chair the 31st AEM Retreat in Desaru today, which is expected to be attended by over 200 delegates from 10 ASEAN member countries and Timor-Leste.