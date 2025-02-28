$!Generali Hong Kong Triumphs Multiple Wins at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2025”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - Generali Hong Kong has once again achieved outstanding results at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2025”, with a total of six products earning 5-star accolades in recognition of its excellence in product design and market performance. These awards cover multiple categories, including deferred annuities, savings, critical illness, and life insurance.

Among the award-winning products, the newly launched “LionPatron” and “LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity” have received the highest ratings, demonstrating Generali Hong Kong’s commitment to excellence in product innovation and exceptional service. “LionAchiever”, a long-term savings and participating life insurance plan, was also recognized for its high potential returns with financial protection and wealth management flexibility.

Award-Winning 5-Star Products:

5-Star Whole Life Protection Insurance Award – Whole Life Protection Category

• LionPatron

5-Star QDAP Award – Stable Income Category

• LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity

5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings: Education Category

• LionAchiever

5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Whole Life Critical Illness Category

• LionGuardian Beyond

• LionAlong

5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness Category

• LionGuardian PlusOne

Organized by 10Life, the largest insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2025” is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.

