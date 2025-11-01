KUALA SELANGOR: Malaysia can save around RM300 million if the local onion cultivation project succeeds, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the rose onion cultivation project by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) has been performing well, with yields reaching approximately four tonnes per acre.

Mohamad added that the distribution of rose onion seeds to interested parties would begin either at the end of this year or early next year to help meet the savings target.

“In 2021, Malaysia imported 484,867 metric tonnes of onions worth RM902.5 million to meet consumer demand. India was the largest supplier, contributing 57 per cent, followed by China (20 per cent) and Pakistan (11 per cent).

“If we manage to produce 30 per cent of the onion supply locally, we could save RM300 million in import costs,” he told reporters after a visit to the PKPS Ehsan Rose Onion Project at Selangor Fruit Valley here today.

He said that in addition to PKPS, Penang and Kelantan have shown promising results in onion cultivation.

“We are also exploring other states suitable for onion farming, and our research agencies are looking into the feasibility of large onion cultivation as well,” he said.