Malaysia celebrates 2025 World Veterinary Day at Wisma Tani

PUTRAJAYA: The 2025 World Veterinary Day celebration took place today at Wisma Tani, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), to honour the role and contributions of veterinarians in animal health, food security, and public health in the country.

In a statement today, KPKM said the event was officiated by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Development), Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd, who, in his speech, emphasised the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure high-quality veterinary services for the well-being of humans, animals, and the environment.

“Two figures were honoured with the Outstanding Veterinarian Award at the event, namely Datuk Dr Abd Aziz Jamaluddin in the Veterinary Services category and Prof Emeritus Datin Paduka Setia Datuk Dr Aini Ideris in the Veterinary Education category, in recognition of their collaborative contributions and continued excellence in their respective fields,” KPKM said.

Abd Aziz was honoured for his comprehensive efforts in strengthening animal health, food security, and veterinary public health and Aini for her leadership and significant contributions to national veterinary education.

Aini also delivered a lecture titled “Enhancing One Health Strategy to Global Challenges”, highlighting the importance of a holistic approach in addressing the interconnected challenges of human, animal, and environmental health.

The celebration carried the theme “Animal Health Takes A Team”, underscoring the need for collaboration among veterinarians, industry players, and the community in safeguarding animal health and food safety.

Introduced in 2000, World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April each year as a tribute to the veterinary profession, which plays a vital role in global health.