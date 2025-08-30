Malaysia celebrates 68th National Day with vibrant diversity and unity

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Square will host Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebration with thousands gathering to express national pride under the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah will officiate the grand event alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and cabinet members.

The celebration features military ceremonies, stage performances and a colourful parade symbolising Malaysia MADANI’s vision of prioritising people’s wellbeing and embracing diversity.

Eighty one contingents comprising 14,062 participants will join the parade alongside 21 marching bands and seven decorated floats.

Renowned singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza will perform the theme song before the parade begins, setting the celebratory tone.

An ASEAN Chairmanship Contingent coordinated by the Foreign Ministry will feature representatives from ASEAN embassies and Timor-Leste, highlighting Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN leadership role.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture leads the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 contingent with trishaws, cultural displays and traditional musical instruments.

Eighty two participants from the Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Convoy will join after touring 88 nationwide locations to promote patriotic spirit.

Media personalities and beloved animated characters including BoBoiBoy and Ejen Ali will represent Malaysia’s creative industry in the parade.

National and electric vehicles from local and international brands will showcase Malaysia’s commitment to green innovation and sustainable development.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force will perform an air show with fighter jets led by Air Force Commander General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

The celebration concludes with “Citra MADANI”, a grand cultural performance featuring government agencies, educational institutions and local arts activists. – Bernama