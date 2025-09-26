NEW YORK: Malaysia has contributed more than RM70 million (US$17 million) in financial and humanitarian assistance to Palestine since 2024, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting in support of the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) here on Thursday, Mohamad said the contribution was channelled through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine.

He said Malaysia will contribute an additional US$25 million (RM105 million) in humanitarian aid and Gaza’s reconstruction, reaffirming the country’s unwavering commitment to supporting Palestinians.

“We stand ready to cooperate with the UN and like-minded countries in collective efforts to improve the supply of humanitarian aid, as well as towards the rebuilding and reconstruction of Gaza in the future,” he said.

Mohamad also conveyed Malaysia’s commendation for the unwavering work carried out by UNRWA in supporting Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA remains the lifeline for the Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

“Malaysia will continue to support the mandate of UNRWA in providing assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees,” he said.

He also urged UN Member States to uphold their responsibility to support the work of UNRWA and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of vital humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“Malaysia will continue to work together with partners such as Jordan and Egypt, as well as NGOs (non-governmental organisations) in this regard,” he added. - Bernama