Malaysia-China ties to drive inclusive sustainable regional growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof expressed confidence that the strong Malaysia-China partnership will continue driving inclusive, sustainable, and competitive regional economic growth.

Fadillah noted that both nations have built a close friendship evolving alongside global developments during his working visit to China.

He identified renewable energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, and smart water management as strategic cooperation areas requiring further strengthening.

Fadillah delivered these remarks after speaking at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo opening ceremony in Nanning and holding talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

He emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to its National Energy Transition Roadmap as the central framework for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Malaysia’s key role in advancing the ASEAN Power Grid to strengthen regional energy integration and ensure energy security.

Fadillah leads Malaysia’s official delegation on a working visit to China from September 17 until September 23.

The China-ASEAN Expo serves as a prestigious regional trade and investment platform bringing together leaders from ASEAN and China.

This visit reflects Malaysia’s efforts to assume a larger role in ASEAN-China cooperation under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

Malaysia positions itself as a proactive, inclusive, and resilient strategic partner at both regional and global levels. – Bernama