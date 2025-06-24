KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the security situation in Qatar, and is prepared to take appropriate measures, if necessary.

To date, no Malaysian has been affected.

“The safety and well-being of Malaysian citizens remain the government’s utmost priority.

“Updates will be provided through official media channels as necessary,” the ministry said, adding that it is maintaining close communication with the local authorities as well as registered Malaysians in the country.

On Monday, Iran carried out a missile strike on the United States (US) Al Udeid military base in Qatar.

The strike followed a US offensive on Sunday on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, marking a dramatic escalation in hostilities in the US-backed Israeli campaign against Iran that began on June 13.

In response, Qatar temporarily shut down its airspace on Monday evening.

The closure has disrupted several flights, including those involving Malaysian citizens.

Qatar has since reopened its airspace, according to the Malaysian Embassy in Doha.

The embassy advised travellers to obtain the latest info regarding the status of their planned flights.

Malaysians in Qatar are advised to remain vigilant, adhere to official advisories from the Qatari government, and get timely updates and advice from the embassy and credible news sources.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry can be reached at +603 8887 4570 or via email at dutyofficer@kln.gov.my.