Malaysia commits to safe nuclear tech at INSO 2025

SUBANG JAYA: Malaysia has reinforced its commitment to the responsible use of nuclear technology at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) 2025.

Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud highlighted the event as a celebration of scientific excellence and international cooperation.

He stated that INSO promotes discovery, friendship, and shared ambition in advancing nuclear science.

The competition, hosted by Pusat PERMATA@Pintar Negara and UKM, gathered young talents from 14 countries.

Mustapha emphasised nuclear science’s role in national development, including healthcare and industrial applications.

He noted its global importance in tackling climate change, energy security, and public health challenges.

The collaborative spirit of INSO aligns with the need for scientists working toward humanity’s betterment.

Mustapha thanked agencies like MOSTI, IAEA, and the Malaysian Nuclear Agency for supporting the event.

He revealed Malaysia’s plan to transition to renewable energy, including nuclear power, under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The country aims to develop nuclear power plants within a decade to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Efforts are underway to encourage students to pursue nuclear science for a sustainable energy future.

UKM’s long-standing nuclear education programme since the 1980s made it an ideal co-host for INSO 2025.

The closing ceremony honoured medalists and special award winners in various categories.

The INSO trophy was handed over to Dr Maya Al-Azri, marking the transition to the next host. – Bernama