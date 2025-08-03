PUTRAJAYA: Today marks 11 years since the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to continue the search based on credible leads, striving to provide long-awaited answers to the families of the victims.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT), in a statement today, stated that in line with the Cabinet’s decision on Dec 13 last year, the government has approved a proposal by Ocean Infinity (United Kingdom) to recommence the search operation.

The new search will cover approximately 15,000 square kilometres in the Southern Indian Ocean.

“This operation will be conducted on a ‘no find, no fee’ basis, meaning payment will only be made if the aircraft wreckage is discovered.

“It remains our responsibility to pursue all credible leads in locating MH370’s final resting place, bringing much-needed closure to the families of those on board,” read the statement.

According to MOT, it is aware of the high public interest in the search effort and is actively finalising a new search agreement, in line with Malaysian government procedures.

It also said that the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have appointed accredited representatives to provide technical support to the mission.

“The government appreciates the close cooperation and assistance from all parties involved in one of the most complex and challenging search efforts in aviation history,” the statement said.

It said the government expressed its deepest sympathy to the families of the passengers and crew of MH370.

“Although time continues to pass, it does not diminish the grief and uncertainty felt by the families of MH370’s passengers and crew. Efforts to seek answers remain ongoing,” read the statement.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 departed Kuala Lumpur for Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. However, the aircraft vanished and remains missing to this day.

Ocean Infinity previously conducted a search operation in the Southern Indian Ocean, covering 25,000 square kilometres from January to June 2018, but no wreckage was found.