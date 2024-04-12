PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is committed to strengthening ASEAN as a more effective platform for the region, emphasised Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He noted that strengthening the ASEAN community was a key agenda item during ASEAN secretary-general Dr. Kao Kim Hourn’s three-day working visit to Malaysia, which began on Monday.

“The discussions largely focused on our preparations for the chairmanship next year, how the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta can assist, and provide input to facilitate Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

“We also discussed several current ASEAN priorities, both at the regional level and in broader international contexts,” he told the media after attending a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Kao here today.

Mohamad added that during the approximately 45-minute meeting, Anwar and Kao also discussed Malaysia’s upcoming honour of hosting the unveiling of the ASEAN Community vision roadmap for the next 20 years, leading up to 2045.

It was reported in November that ASEAN will introduce the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, during its summit in Malaysia next year.

The announcement was made by the ASEAN Department director-general at Laos’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chatoulong Bouasisavath, during the Conversation with the ASEAN Chair session at the 8th ASEAN Media Forum in Vientiane.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that Kao praised Malaysia’s readiness to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship.

“This will not be Malaysia’s first time; it will be our fifth, including next year.

“Despite this experience, there are still logistical aspects we need to refine to ensure that our guests from member states, GCC countries, and dialogue partners feel comfortable during their visit. We are also committed to ensuring substantive outcomes,” he said.

Mohamad added that Malaysia will host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Langkawi on Jan 18–19 next year. The meeting will finalise key agendas ahead of the ASEAN Heads of State Summits in May and October 2025.