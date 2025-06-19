KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste in various strategic areas and supporting the country’s aspiration to become a full ASEAN member.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was discussed during a meeting with Timor-Leste President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta at his residence in Putrajaya today.

“Received President Timor-Leste, Dr Jose Ramos-Horta, at my residence today, further strengthening the close ties between Malaysia and Timor-Leste,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar added that Malaysia remains dedicated to playing a constructive role in supporting regional integration for shared stability and prosperity.

At a press conference concluding the 46th ASEAN Summit here on May 27, Anwar said that Southeast Asian leaders agreed to admit Timor-Leste as the 11th member of the regional bloc at the ASEAN Summit in October, subject to fulfilling certain outstanding conditions for full membership.

The Prime Minister said the leaders reached a consensus to support Timor-Leste in taking all necessary steps to achieve full membership in the regional bloc.

Timor-Leste, which gained independence in 2002, formally applied to join ASEAN in 2011 and was granted observer status in 2022.