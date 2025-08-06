Malaysia considers nuclear energy post-2030, decision depends on public support

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is considering nuclear energy as part of its long-term energy mix, but the final decision on whether to proceed with nuclear power generation will only be made after 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the government has not committed to building a nuclear power plant yet, but has established a dedicated nuclear power organisation (NPO) to study all necessary frameworks, including international treaties, domestic regulations and human capital requirements.

“We have not decided. The decision will only come after 2030, after we study the whole regulation, the technologies and so on.

“It can only be implemented when there is public acceptance. Safety, social well-being and environmental concerns must all be evaluated first,” he told reporters after the luncheon talk titled “Driving the Green Energy Transition” here today.

He stressed that Malaysia’s current nuclear initiative is still in the analysis and preparedness phase. - Bernama

