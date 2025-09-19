Malaysia considers wider age scope for Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The government is evaluating proposals to broaden the age coverage in the forthcoming Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill beyond its initial focus on individuals under 18 years old.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed that public feedback strongly supports expanding the bill’s scope to address bullying across various institutions.

She noted that bullying incidents occur not only in schools but also in universities, police academies, and military colleges, necessitating a more comprehensive legislative approach.

“Extending the coverage would require involvement from multiple ministries including Higher Education and relevant authorities overseeing police and military training institutions,” she explained after the Johor state-level Anti-Bullying Town Hall session.

Azalina emphasised that the proposal remains under active review despite significant public support for a broader anti-bullying framework.

The minister highlighted that the tribunal model, inspired by the existing Sexual Harassment Tribunal, aims to provide faster resolution and greater public awareness.

“This tribunal will serve as a deterrent by ensuring swift consequences for perpetrators, potentially reducing bullying cases nationwide,” she added.

Azalina encouraged continued public participation through the Institutional Reform Map portal, which collects suggestions to strengthen the bill before its anticipated October tabling.

All stakeholder engagement sessions are scheduled to conclude this month, allowing final recommendations to proceed to Cabinet for approval. – Bernama